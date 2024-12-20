Prosecutor: Amy Weiss Was Texting Seconds Before Ollie Stratton Was Hit

Prosecutor Amanda Duhon tells the jury that that Amy Weiss' cell phone activity indicates she was acting carelessly before her SUV fatally struck 10-year-old Ollie Stratton, who was riding his bicycle when he died. (12/20/24) MORE

Teacher's Deadly Driving Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Amy Weiss' Friend Wanted 'Ghost Bike' Removed From Accident Scene

Judge to Jaramillo: 'I Am Sentencing You...You May Not Interrupt Me!'

Jeannine Jaramillo Sentenced

Fake Kidnapping Murder Trial: Jeannine Jaramillo is Sentenced

Jeannine Jaramillo Pleas With the Judge for Leniency

'She Did Cause it. She Knows it. She Knew it Then. She Knows it Now'

Defense: Jaramillo's Apology Doesn't Mean She Committed Murder

State's Closing Argument: 'There is No Mark Lopez'

Jeannine Jaramillo's Police Interview Played for Jury

Teacher's Deadly Driving Trial: Data Retrieved from Weiss' Phone

Teacher’s Deadly Driving Trial: Victim's Mother Takes the Stand

