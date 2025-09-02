Commonwealth seeks change of venue in Shawn Stines trial

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (Court TV) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to move the murder trial of former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines out of the county where he’s accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins in his courthouse chambers.

In a petition filed Aug. 29, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele argued that extensive media coverage and deep community connections to both men make it impossible for Stines to receive a fair trial in Letcher County or surrounding Eastern Kentucky counties.

“Every eligible voter in Letcher County either had a reason to vote for or against the defendant and the victim at one time,” prosecutors wrote in the filing. “The preconceived opinions as to the character and ability of these two men is likely to irreconcilably prejudice both the Commonwealth and the Defendant if this trial takes place in Letcher County.”

Stines is charged in the shooting death of Mullins inside the judge’s chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg. The former sheriff has pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Media attention spans from local to national outlets

The petition details how the case has drawn coverage from national news networks and regional outlets.

“Eastern Kentucky as a whole has been permeated with developments in this awaited trial to an extent that opinions as to the Defendant’s guilt and what punishment he should receive have been recorded and solicited across numerous social media platforms,” prosecutors wrote.

The filing includes examples of social media comments where residents indicate personal connections to either Stines or Mullins, with some expressing strong opinions about the case.

GoFundMe raises thousands for defendant’s family

A GoFundMe page established to support Stines’ family has raised over $9,000, according to the petition. The fundraiser, organized by Caroline Stines’ sister-in-law, specifically states that rumors about the defendant’s daughter being sexually abused are false.

“We don’t want anyone donating under false pretenses,” the organizer wrote.

Unique courthouse setting adds complexity

Prosecutors also noted the unusual circumstance that the crime occurred in the same courthouse where Stines would potentially be tried.

“This case is unique in that the scene of the crime happens to be the courthouse in which the Defendant is reporting for pretrial conferences, status hearings, and could potentially be tried in,” the petition states.

Background of the case

Surveillance video captured the September 19 shooting, showing Stines entering Mullins’ chambers after a lunch meeting. The footage shows Stines attempting to call his daughter from both his phone and Mullins’ phone before standing and shooting the judge multiple times.

The shooting occurred just days after Stines was deposed in a federal lawsuit alleging he failed to adequately supervise a deputy accused of sexual misconduct. Former Deputy Ben Fields pleaded guilty to rape and other charges related to allegations he forced women to have sex in exchange for avoiding jail time.

Stines’ defense attorney, Jeremy Bartley, has suggested the shooting was not premeditated and occurred during “extreme emotional disturbance.” The defense has indicated they may pursue an insanity defense.

