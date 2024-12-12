Country star Morgan Wallen set to make plea in his Nashville case

Posted at 8:41 AM, December 12, 2024
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Country star Morgan Wallen is set to make a plea in his case in a Nashville court on Thursday after an alleged chair-throwing incident this spring.

morgan wallen mugshot

Morgan Wallen was arrested Monday, April 8, 2024. (Metro Nashville PD)

His lawyer, Worrick Robinson, filed the motion to plea with the Nashville District Attorney’s office on Wednesday. Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from six stories high at a Nashville honky tonk in early April. The chair crashed below at the feet of Nashville police officers.

Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, the arrest report stated. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers were able to view video which showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” his arrest report said. Witnesses told officers Wallen laughed afterward.

The case has been stretched out since April with his court date reset twice.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.
play button

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

Julie says Morgan Wallen is lucky he didn't kill anyone when he allegedly threw a chair from a roof. And true crime news in this... More

morgan wallen smiles on red carpet

A judge breaks down the consequences Morgan Wallen may face

There's always that line you just cannot afford to cross. One mess up, and a fun time can turn into a crime that could literally... More

Morgan Wallen on the red carpet at the CMAs.
play button

Judge Ashley on Morgan Wallen: The Line You Just Can’t Afford to Cross

Judge Ashley's thoughts From the Bench on country star Morgan Wallen's arrest after he allegedly threw a chair from a bar rooftop. More

TRENDING

Sheldon Herrington outside court
joseph ferlazzo testifies
jayz and diddy

LATEST NEWS

alex murdaugh appears in court
chloe driver appears in court
morgan wallen mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS