Julie Grant says Morgan Wallen is lucky he didn't kill anyone when he allegedly threw a chair from six stories high. Plus, all the news that's trending in true crime in this full episode of Opening Statements. (4/9/24)   MORE

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey accuses Alec Baldwin of lying and changing his story, saying Baldwin contradicted himself in numerous interviews.

Alec Baldwin Accused of Lying and Changing Stories

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested

State Files Response to Baldwin Defense's Motion to Dismiss

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022.

New Lawsuit Targets Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Son, Christian Combs

The judge denied a motion by the attorneys for former president Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the Georgia Election Interference case.

Donald Trump: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment

Bodycam Video Shows Courtney Clenney Covered in Blood

According to a report, Ashton Kutcher is expecting a subpoena connected to the raid at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home.

Report: Ashton Kutcher Expecting Subpoena in 'Diddy' Investigation

After the raids and allegations Sean 'Diddy' Combs has to contend with, the panel discuss whether his reputation can survive if there are ultimately no charges brought against him.

Can Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Reputation Survive These Allegations?

Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Investigating the Mogul's 'Freak-Off' Parties

Brendan Paul, which a lawsuit refers to as Sean 'Diddy' Combs drug mule, was arrested on drug related charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Drug Mule, Brendan Paul, Arrested

Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

GA Election Interference: Hearing to Dismiss Indictment Against Trump

