Motion to Dismiss With Prejudice Granted in Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer grants motion to dismiss with prejudice in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial. Alec Baldwin was facing an involuntary manslaughter charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' (7/1 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?