Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

In a shocking turn of events, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on the third day of Baldwin’s manslaughter trial.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 3 Recap

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey speaks with reporters after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on Friday.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey Speaks After Alec Baldwin's Case Dismissed

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer grants motion to dismiss with prejudice in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial. Alec Baldwin was facing an involuntary manslaughter charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Motion to Dismiss With Prejudice Granted in Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Judge Mary Marlowe Somers looks at evidence

Alec Baldwin Jury Sent Home as Defense Fights for Dismissal

Alec Baldwin swiftly exits court.

Why Did Alec Baldwin Storm Out of the Courtroom?

Alec Baldwin's defense attorneys point the finger at armorer Hannah Gutierrez who was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter in March. Gutierrez is expected to be called as a state witness tomorrow.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 2 Recap

Hannah Gutierrez is expected to be transported to the courthouse as early as Friday to testify for the State in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial, her attorney confirmed Thursday.

Hannah Gutierrez To Be Called Friday To Testify in Alec Baldwin Trial

Marissa Poppell testifies in court

Crime Scene Investigator Says Focus Was Finding Lethal Round

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the fatal shooting on the set of the western movie 'Rust' that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 1 Recap

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Splitscreen of prosecutor and Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

