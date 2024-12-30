Couple accused of torture, abuse of adopted children plead guilty

Posted at 11:36 AM, December 30, 2024
Scripps News Cincinnati Scripps News Cincinnati and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

BATAVIA, Ohio (Scripps News Cincinnati/Court TV) — An Ohio mother and father accused in the torture and horrific abuse of their five adopted children have accepted a plea deal.

A man and a woman in shackles and prison garb look forlorn.

Matthew Edmonson (L) and Charles Edmonson (R) appear in an Ohio court to plead guilty to charges related to the torture and abuse of their five adopted children. (Scripps News Cincinnati)

Matthew Robert Edmonson (the mother’s name is Matthew) pled guilty to five counts of child endangerment last Friday while Charles Edmonson pled guilty to three counts of child endangerment, one count of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping. Matthew was sentenced to 13 years in prison, while Charles was sentenced to 15 years.

Back in June, authorities reported that the Edmonsons took in five boys, all biological brothers, as foster children and eventually adopted them. Each boy had been born with a unique set of medical difficulties; but after the Edmonsons took them in, they were in and out of the hospital with issues like internal bleeding and bleach burns — all problems that the Edmonsons presented excuses for.

According to Clermont County prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve, Charles was under investigation for engaging in sexual relations with a different adopted son, separate from the five boys, who officials said was an adult at the time but had been groomed from a young age.

RELATED | ‘Worse than prisoners of war’: Couple accused of torturing adopted children

Following that investigation, Tekulve said the detective investigating Charles recovered several videos showing the parents treating the five biological brothers “worse than prisoners of war,” and holding them in a bedroom officials described as a “dungeon.”

The prosecutor’s office, sheriff’s office and Clermont County Children’s Protective Services have reported that the five brothers are living in new living conditions in which, according to Tekulve, “they are thriving.”

“I want to thank all the school staff, neighbors, family and doctors who came forward and willingly gave interviews to my prosecutors. Everyone’s persistence kept these kids on CPS’s radar and undoubtedly helped to prevent further abuse,” Tekulve said.

Matthew’s biological son, Bailey, was also sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cincinnati, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

a woman and man appear in court

Bond raised for mother, son accused in ‘horrific’ child abuse case

The bonds for Matthew Edmonson and Bailey Edmonson, accused in a child abuse case, were raised in court Wednesday. More

booking photo of white male

‘Worse than prisoners of war’: Couple accused of torturing adopted children

A detective recovered several videos showing the parents treating the five biological brothers 'worse than prisoners of war.' More

photos of karen read, james and jennifer crumbley, carly gregg, christopher gregor, ali abulaban, richard allen, melody farris, marcia thompson and sarah boone

Court TV’s most controversial defendants of 2024

From Sarah Boone to Robert Telles, Ethan Crumbley's Parents to Christopher Gregor, Court TV is looking back at the wildest cases of 2024. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

A man and a woman in shackles and prison garb look forlorn.
man's mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS