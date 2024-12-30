Couple accused of torture, abuse of adopted children plead guilty

BATAVIA, Ohio (Scripps News Cincinnati/Court TV) — An Ohio mother and father accused in the torture and horrific abuse of their five adopted children have accepted a plea deal.

Matthew Robert Edmonson (the mother’s name is Matthew) pled guilty to five counts of child endangerment last Friday while Charles Edmonson pled guilty to three counts of child endangerment, one count of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping. Matthew was sentenced to 13 years in prison, while Charles was sentenced to 15 years.

Back in June, authorities reported that the Edmonsons took in five boys, all biological brothers, as foster children and eventually adopted them. Each boy had been born with a unique set of medical difficulties; but after the Edmonsons took them in, they were in and out of the hospital with issues like internal bleeding and bleach burns — all problems that the Edmonsons presented excuses for.

According to Clermont County prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve, Charles was under investigation for engaging in sexual relations with a different adopted son, separate from the five boys, who officials said was an adult at the time but had been groomed from a young age.

Following that investigation, Tekulve said the detective investigating Charles recovered several videos showing the parents treating the five biological brothers “worse than prisoners of war,” and holding them in a bedroom officials described as a “dungeon.”

The prosecutor’s office, sheriff’s office and Clermont County Children’s Protective Services have reported that the five brothers are living in new living conditions in which, according to Tekulve, “they are thriving.”

“I want to thank all the school staff, neighbors, family and doctors who came forward and willingly gave interviews to my prosecutors. Everyone’s persistence kept these kids on CPS’s radar and undoubtedly helped to prevent further abuse,” Tekulve said.

Matthew’s biological son, Bailey, was also sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cincinnati, an E.W. Scripps Company.