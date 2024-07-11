Bond raised for mother, son accused in ‘horrific’ child abuse case

BATAVIA, Ohio (Scripps News Cincinnati/Court TV) — An Ohio mother and son charged in a “heartbreaking and horrific” case of child abuse were in court Wednesday.

In June, couple Matthew and Charles Edmonson were indicted on multiple charges of child abuse on accusations they tortured their five adopted children. Two weeks later, authorities announced charges against Matthew’s 20-year-old son, Bailey Edmonson. Matthew and Charles were also indicted on 26 more charges.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Matthew’s hearing urged Judge Richard Ferenc to increase her bond from $500,000 for her initial indictment with the addition of increased charges that could carry a prison sentence of 208 years if convicted on all counts.

A prosecutor described the conditions the adopted children were held in, saying, “Withholding food to the point of starvation, withholding water, clothing, being forced to stay in basically a dungeon room in the basement in diapers.”

Another member of the prosecutor’s office said they had evidence Bailey was complicit and “actively involved” in some of the children’s discipline.

A judge ordered Bailey held on a $500,000 bond. Matthew’s bond was raised to $1,000,000.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began when an adult adopted son accused Charles of sexual assault in 2022.

Court documents reviewed by Scripps News Cincinnati show Charles told a court investigator about the accusation of abuse in a report submitted to the court Dec. 5, 2022. The investigator said, “(the son) is one of the most vulnerable people I have met due to mental illness.” On Dec. 14, 2022, a judge granted Charles guardianship over the child.

Charles was indicted in October 2023 and eventually sentenced to three years in prison.

ProKids Executive Director Tracy Cook said people often overlook basic signs of abuse in other children that could lead to them getting help.

“There are things we can do to help these children,” Cook said.

Cook said withdrawal, aggression, odd comments, extreme fear and unexplained injuries can be common signs of abuse within a household, and she urged anyone with a reasonable suspicion to call their local county Jobs and Family Services Department if there’s any doubt a child may be abused.

“People often hold back and don’t report because, ‘oh, I’m not sure.’ You don’t have to be sure,” Cook said.