Court denies Paul Flores’ appeal for Kristin Smart’s murder

SAN FRANCISCO (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — On Wednesday, officials announced the California Supreme Court denied Paul Flores’ petition for review of his conviction for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, bringing what prosecutors call “a stronger sense of finality” to the decades-long case.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced the decision, marking another legal victory in the case that captivated the Central Coast for nearly three decades.

Smart was a 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman when she was reported missing in May 1996.

The case remained unsolved for 25 years until Flores was arrested in 2021 and convicted of first-degree murder in 2022.

Flores was sentenced to serve 25 years to life in state prison in March 2023.