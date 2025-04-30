Court hears recording of ex-wife asking hitman to kill former Nashville anchor

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — A Tennessee woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband accused him of abusing their children in a recording played in court.

Angelia Solomon pleaded not guilty to solicitation to commit first-degree murder on Tuesday.

In a recording played before the court, Solomon said that she wanted to put her ex-husband “under the ground” for allegedly abusing her children and her. She also alleged her ex-husband killed their son, who died in 2020.

The recording was between Solomon and a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent posing as a hitman. The two met in the parking lot of the CoolSprings Galleria Mall in mid-April.

Solomin told the agent that she had no money to pay down the $5,000 fee for killing her ex-husband, but said she would pay him twice what was asked for in the meeting. She also gave her vehicle registration as a form of payment for killing her ex-husband.

“You understand that your ex-husband is going to be dead and he isn’t coming back?” the agent said. “You understand that, right?”

She cried in the recording but said she understood. “I am a very naive person,” she said.

She alleged her ex-husband had drugs and guns in his home if the agent wanted any of his belongings. The agent instructed Solomon not to say “sh** about this meeting” when police come to investigate her ex-husband’s death. “Hell no,” she replied.

Solomon described what she was doing as “vigilante justice of the olden days.”

Detective Kyle Brink with the Franklin Police Department said that Solomon had considered having two other individuals killed as part of the murder-for-hire plot. Brink said those individuals were warned about this.

Judge M.T. Taylor reduced Solomon’s bond to $250,000, with full house arrest, only to attend court. She can’t have any telecommunication devices from where she lives, including the internet or cell phones.

This story was initially published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.