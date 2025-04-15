Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Ex-wife arrested in murder-for-hire plot of former Nashville TV anchor

Posted at 8:30 AM, April 15, 2025
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — A Tennessee woman has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband, a former local news anchor.

Angelia Solomon, 55, is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department.

According to court documents, Solomon met with an undercover officer acting as a “hitman” in the Cool Springs Mall parking lot in Franklin on Friday just after 2 p.m.

Angelia Solomon appears in court virtually

Angelia Solomon appears in court virtually from the Williamson County Jail Monday, April 14, 2025. (Scripps News Nashville)

Solomon met with the officer for the purpose of hiring him to murder her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon, and promised future payment as well as registration to her vehicle as collateral, according to court documents.

WSMV-TV identified Aaron as a former morning anchor for the network.

She allegedly stated that the payment for Aaron to “disappear and be put underground” would provide her daughter access to a trust fund.

The document adds that she provided the officer with information on how to find Aaron, places he may work, and the area where he lives.

Solomon is being held at the Williamson County jail on a $500,000 bond. She first met with a judge on Monday and is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday for a bond reduction hearing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

