- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Angela Soloman, charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot against ex-husband Aaron Solomon, pleaded not guilty to solicitation to commit 1st-degree murder. She told TBI agent posing as hitman that he abused their kids and killed their son. (4/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?