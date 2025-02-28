Court tosses charges for men convicted of hiding Tara Grinstead’s death

FITZGERALD, Ga. (Court TV/AP) — An appeals court has thrown out pending criminal charges against two men previously convicted of concealing the death of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead, whose 2005 disappearance baffled her family and investigators for more than a decade.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the statute of limitations had expired when prosecutors in rural Ben Hill County charged the men with crimes stemming from the burning of Grinstead’s body in a rural pecan orchard two decades ago.

Prior convictions in the case weren’t affected. Bo Dukes, along with his high school friend, Ryan Duke, are both serving prison sentences related to concealing the death of Grinstead, a former beauty queen who went missing in 2005 from her small town of Ocilla. The investigation of the 30-year-old’s disappearance spanned more than a decade, consuming the small town in rumors and speculation before police arrested friends and former Irwin High School students Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes in early 2017.

New charges were lodged against Bo Dukes following Ryan Duke’s high-profile 2023 murder trial, where Duke was acquitted of murder charges after testifying against his former roommate, saying Bo Dukes killed Grinstead before roping him into burning her body on the Dukes’ family pecan orchard.

Recently, Dukes challenged some of the charges against him in Ben Hill County, arguing that they were filed too late and constituted double jeopardy—meaning he shouldn’t be tried twice for the same thing.

In the recent rulings, the appellate judges sided with Dukes on the time-bar issue. They determined that while law enforcement had enough information to warrant an arrest as early as November 2005, the indictment against him filed in June 2017 was issued beyond the applicable four-year statute of limitations.

“We conclude that law enforcement had probable cause to arrest the two men by late November 2005,” the court’s ruling said.

Police contended they lacked sufficient evidence to make arrests in late 2005 when they searched the pecan orchard based on the man’s tip but found no sign of Grinstead. Nevertheless, the appeals court ruled that the four-year time limit expired long before either man was charged in Ben Hill County.

However, the court did not support Duke’s double jeopardy claims. The judges noted that the charges he faced in Ben Hill County arose from a different course of conduct, separate from previous convictions related to his actions in Wilcox County.

During a post-verdict press conference following Ryan Duke’s trial, prosecutors said they did not foresee future murder charges against Bo Dukes in Irwin County because they believe Ryan Duke is the person responsible for Grinstead’s murder.

Dukes was also indicted in 2019 in two rape cases with no connection to Grinstead’s death and disappearance. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison for each reduced rape count, plus five years for illegally possessing a gun. According to court records, the plea deal allows the time Dukes serves for Grinstead’s death to also count toward those sentences.

Ryan was denied parole in June 2023 and will not be released from custody until his maximum release date, which is February 12, 2027.