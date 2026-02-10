Images of potential suspect released in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

Posted at 1:03 PM, February 10, 2026 and last updated 12:54 PM, February 10, 2026
TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Group) — An image of a person of interest in connection with Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance has been released as the search for the 84-year-old woman continues into its tenth day.

man in baklava holds branch

Investigators released surveillance images of a potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. (Pima County Sheriff’s Office)

The FBI released the image Tuesday morning, showing a person wearing a mask and gloves, captured on a Nest surveillance camera outside of Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home.

The FBI says: “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

No additional details about the person of interest or the status of the investigation were immediately available.

Crews are continuing the search for 84-year-old Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31.

The deadline for an alleged ransom note came and went Monday evening, with no update on Guthrie’s condition or location.

Savannah Guthrie, an NBC program anchor and the daughter of Nancy, posted her latest video Monday afternoon, saying they are “in an hour of desperation.”

Prior to the announcement on Tuesday, the FBI released a new statement on Monday evening, saying, “The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time…” They continued: “But we still need the public’s help. Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know. Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of Phoenix.

