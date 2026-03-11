Nancy Guthrie Case: Was Abductor Previously at Her Home?

- Watch Live
Vinnie Politan Investigates addresses the possibility that the abductor previously visited Nancy Guthrie's home. It has been more than a month since Guthrie was taken from her home and authorities do not seem any closer to solving the case. (3/10/26) MORE
