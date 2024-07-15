Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

Marcia Thompson is standing trial for the fatal shooting of her husband, Terry Thompson. Her defense claims self-defense. The prosecution said there was no threat against Marcia that night. (7/15/24)   MORE

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

Benjamin Brown, a plastic surgeon charged in connection with the death of his wife, entered a not guilty plea after waiving his arraignment, which was scheduled to take place July 10.

A Voice For Victims: The Murder of Charles Vallow

The judge took time to speak to Ashley Benefield herself during a wide-ranging motions hearing.

Kouri Richins appeared in a Utah court room to learn whether there was enough evidence to go to trial with her case. Kouri is facing charges of murder for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was sentenced to 90 years in prison on charges of murder and conspiracy for the death of her husband, Robert Doerr, who prosecutors say was gunned down in his driveway by Fox-Doerr's lover, Larry Richmond Sr.

Dale Warner appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. Dale is charged with murder in the death of his wife, Dee Warner, who disappeared on April 25, 2021, and whose body has not been found.

