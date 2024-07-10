Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: FL v. Marcia Thompson

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A U.S. Customs officer is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband.

Marcia Thompson is charged in the Aug. 2019 death of Terry Thompson at their Florida home. An arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office states an officer noted six bullet wounds on Terry’s body and nine fired shell casings in the living room. The couple’s two children were home but did not witness the shooting.

Marcia claimed the shooting happened after Terry threatened to slit her throat and kill her during an argument. In the arrest report, the officer wrote, “I do not believe Terry Thompson posed such a threat that deadly force was necessary.”

In court documents, Marcia’s defense claims she “acted in self-defense and was suffering from both battered spouse syndrome and post-traumatic stress.” A judge previously denied her motion to dismiss charges under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Opening statements are expected Friday in Marcia’s trial. She’s charged with first-degree murder.