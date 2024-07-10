Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: FL v. Marcia Thompson

Posted at 11:12 AM, July 10, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A U.S. Customs officer is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband.

woman escorted from court

Marcia Thompson appears in court Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Court TV)

Marcia Thompson is charged in the Aug. 2019 death of Terry Thompson at their Florida home. An arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office states an officer noted six bullet wounds on Terry’s body and nine fired shell casings in the living room. The couple’s two children were home but did not witness the shooting.

Marcia claimed the shooting happened after Terry threatened to slit her throat and kill her during an argument. In the arrest report, the officer wrote, “I do not believe Terry Thompson posed such a threat that deadly force was necessary.”

In court documents, Marcia’s defense claims she “acted in self-defense and was suffering from both battered spouse syndrome and post-traumatic stress.” A judge previously denied her motion to dismiss charges under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Opening statements are expected Friday in Marcia’s trial. She’s charged with first-degree murder.

More In:

Related Stories

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the fatal shooting on the set of the western movie 'Rust' that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 1 Recap

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the shooting on the set of 'Rust.' More

A fourth juror has confirmed to Karen Read's attorneys that the jury had reached not guilty verdicts on two of the most serious charges.

Karen Read Attorneys Say Fourth Juror Confirms Not Guilty Verdict

A fourth juror has confirmed to Karen Read's attorneys that the jury had reached not guilty verdicts on two of the most serious charges. More

alec baldwin appears in court

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

UPDATE: A panel of 11 women, 5 men including 4 alternates have been selected to hear the case against Alec Baldwin as the State's case... More

TRENDING

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the fatal shooting on the set of the western movie 'Rust' that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

LATEST NEWS

alec baldwin appears in court
karen read appears in court
Booking photo of Timothy Haslett

SCRIPPS NEWS