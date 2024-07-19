Victim’s Ex Surprise Proffer: ‘He Threatened Me with Machete’

The defense unexpectedly calls Teresa Benton, the victim’s ex-girlfriend to the stand, outside the presence of the jury, to answer questions about the alleged abuse she says she endured at the hands of Terry Thompson. (7/29/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Teresa Benton

Victim’s Ex Surprise Proffer: ‘He Threatened Me with Machete’

Attorney Gary Zerola at his rape sentencing.

Ex-Boston Attorney Named ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Sentenced for Rape

Brian Steel is held in contempt

YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

VIDEO: The man accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Friday. Jose Ibarra was arrested or the murder of Riley, who was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus.

Laken Riley Murder Suspect, Jose Ibarra, Pleads Not Guilty

Hotel hallway surveillance video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

A sentencing hearing began today for Brendan Depa. Depa is a teen with autism who beat his teacher, Joan Naydich, unconscious over a Nintendo Switch in February of 2023.

Teen With Autism Who Attacked Teacher's Aide In Court For Sentencing

GFX about pizza attack.

Alleged Pizza Attacker: Will He KNEAD a Lawyer?

Booking photo of Ebony Parker

Former Asst. Principal Charged in Case of 6-Year-Old Shooter

Morgan Geyser sits in court

Slender Man Hearing: Judge Issues Ruling for Morgan Geyser

Kenneth Robbins testifies over zoom

Slender Man Hearing: Doctor Says Now is 'Ideal' for Morgan Geyser's Release

A judge will decide if Morgan Geyser can be released from a mental institution.

Will Slender Man Stabber, Geyser, Be Released From Mental Institution?

MORE VIDEOS