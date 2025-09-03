Court TV at CrimeCon 2025

DENVER, Colo. (Court TV) — Court TV is heading to the mountains as CrimeCon 2025 kicks off in Denver, Colorado. The days-long celebration of all things true crime will take place from September 5-7.

CrimeCon is not a convention where you dress up and see celebrities. Instead, it’s a place for investigators, true crime lovers and content creators to come together to share stories, knowledge and honor victims. Court TV will be there to offer our fans a chance to see some of your favorite people behind the scenes and offer insight into some of the biggest cases we’ve covered.

Here’s everything you need to know before CrimeCon 2025:

Meet the Court TV Team

Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Matt Johnson and David Scott will all be on hand to meet fans, sign autographs and talk true crime. Vinnie Politan won’t just be talking about his work at Court TV — he’ll be showing you how it happens! Come sign up at Court TV’s booth to see Vinnie host Closing Arguments LIVE from CrimeCon. A lucky few VIPs who come early will get some extra perks.

Must-See Panels

If you love watching Court TV, you’ll definitely want to come see our biggest names as they discuss big cases and the killers you’ve seen on our air.

Friday, September 5

4 pm MT: Talking with Killers: Behind-the-Scenes of the Hit Series “Interview with a Killer” Hosted by Julie Grant and Matt Johnson, this panel offers a deep dive into the series that takes you into high-security prisons across the country. For two seasons, Interview with a Killer has offered viewers a glimpse into the minds of convicted murderers. David Scott and Ethan Nelson will talk about their work on the series and offer a sneak peek at what next season will bring.

6 pm MT: LIVE! Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

Watch the show that brings you coverage of the most compelling legal cases of the day, LIVE from CrimeCon! Vinnie Politan and his live panel will be breaking down the big cases everyone’s talking about. Don’t forget to race to the Court TV booth if you want to snag a golden ticket to the exclusive VIP guest experience!



Saturday, September 6

Get ready to meet your favorite faces from Court TV!

9:30 am MT: David Scott Meet & Greet

11:30 am MT: Vinnie Politan Meet & Greet

3 pm MT: Julie Grant Meet & Greet

4:30 pm MT: Matt Johnson Meet & Greet

Plus, Vinnie Politan hosts a special panel presented by Tenderfoot TV.

1:4o pm MT: From Murdaugh to Morphew: Crime, Cameras and the Court of Public Opinion Mark & Stephanie Tinsley, Vincent Velasquez and Jodi Tovay will talk about the importance of cameras in the courtroom and the impact that publicity can have on cases.



Giveaways

Visitors to Court TV’s booth can get all kinds of fun giveaways, ranging from bags to keychains and stickers. But you’ll have to track down one of our roaming staff members if you want to grab one of our custom-made friendship bracelets! They’re back for another year, but you’ll have to find us to get one. Plus, 3 lucky winners will score an exclusive Court TV winter apparel set and a Roku to binge Court TV by joining the Court TV newsletter at our booth.