Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

Convicted murderer Lori Daybell is representing herself as she stands trial for the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Her brother, Alex Cox who is also dead, claimed self-defense in the 2019 shooting, but prosecutors say he and Lori conspired to kill him so that she could claim his million-dollar life insurance policy and marry self-proclaimed doomsday prophet and Chad Daybell, who now sits on death row for the murders of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and JJ Vallow. This episode of the Court TV Podcast takes you inside the courtroom for opening statements in the Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial from 4/7/2025.

