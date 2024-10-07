Deep Dive Into Sarah Boone | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

In this episode, Vinnie Politan performs an in-depth investigation into Sarah Boone’s case. He analyzes the alleged events leading to Jorge Torres’ death, the specifics of the incident, and the legal approaches being used in Boone’s defense as she gets ready for trial. Sarah Boone’s current lawyer, James Owens, and one of her former attorneys, Frank Bankowitz join Vinnie and provide their perspectives and analyze crucial evidence and testimonies connected to the case.

For more on the case, CLICK HERE.