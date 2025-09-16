Sarah Boone Is Now on Her 13th Attorney

Sarah Boone, who's serving a life sentence for killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, by zipping him in a suitcase, is on her 13th attorney. Boone, who's appealing her conviction, went through 8 attorneys before her trial even began. (9/15/25) MORE

Sarah Boone smiles in court.

14-year-old Derek Rosa, who's accused of killing his mother.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Bid to Have Judge Tossed From Case

Defense lawyer John Klein argued in openings that there’s no evidence Herbert Swilley was at the apartment when Tim Smith died.

Defense Opening: No Proof Herbert Swilley Was at Scene When Husband Died

Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera's police interview

'Hand to God': Defendant Denies Having Sex With Victim in Police Interview

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt delivers her opening in the case against Herbert Swilley.

State: Swilley Staged Husband's Murder As Sexual Encounter Gone Wrong

Crime scene investigator Janine Hiller

Crime Scene Investigator Details Graphic Photos in Pregnant Mistress Murder

Elizabeth Betolla

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Takes Stand

Kenneth Barron

Former Co-Worker Said Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera Asked for 'Ghost Gun'

Judge addresses Zvante Sampson

Judge Addresses Zvante Sampson After Courtroom Outburst

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defendant 'Had a Big Problem... Tania Wise'

Zvante Sampson outburst

Defendant Zvante Sampson Has Outburst During the Murder of Suni Bell Trial

jose soto escalera

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Opening Statements

