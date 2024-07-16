Defense says woman accused of killing boy at grocery store is incompetent for trial

Posted at 10:51 AM, July 16, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Cleveland Scripps News Cleveland

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — The attorneys for an Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot say their client is incompetent to stand trial.

At a hearing Tuesday, attorneys for accused murderer Bionca Ellis said an evaluation done earlier this month deemed she was incompetent. Ellis’s trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 9.

woman appears in court

Bionca Ellis appears in court Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Scripps News Cleveland)

A judge then ordered Ellis to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at a state facility. Parties will be back in court Aug. 13 once the evaluation is complete.

Ellis is charged in the murder of Julian Wood, who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmstead.

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to the grocery store where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her 3-year-old son, Julian, in a cart.

Investigators say Wood was returning to her car when Ellis ran at them with a knife and stabbed the child. When Margot tried to pull the child to safety, Ellis allegedly stabbed her as well. Margot was injured but survived the attack. Authorities have said they believe the victims were randomly targeted.

Last month, Ellis was in court for her arraignment, which was forced to restart multiple times due to her behavior. Ellis was seen giggling as the judge read the indictment.

Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

A trial date has been set for Bionca Ellis, the Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot.

Trial Date Set for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of 3-Year-Old

A trial date has been set for Bionca Ellis, the Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot. More

bionca ellis appears in court

Trial date set for suspect in fatal stabbing of boy at grocery store

Bionca Ellis is scheduled to go on trial December 9th for the stabbing death of 3-year-old Julian Wood. More

Bionca Ellis is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot and stabbing his mother, in what authorities are calling a random attack.

Bionca Ellis, Accused of Killing Toddler, Smiles in Court

Bionca Ellis is accused of killing a toddler in a grocery store parking lot and stabbing his mother, in what police say was a random... More

TRENDING

Julie Grant/Alec Baldwin/Hannah Gutierrez
Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

LATEST NEWS

woman appears in court
woman escorted from court

SCRIPPS NEWS