Defense says woman accused of killing boy at grocery store is incompetent for trial

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — The attorneys for an Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot say their client is incompetent to stand trial.

At a hearing Tuesday, attorneys for accused murderer Bionca Ellis said an evaluation done earlier this month deemed she was incompetent. Ellis’s trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 9.

A judge then ordered Ellis to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at a state facility. Parties will be back in court Aug. 13 once the evaluation is complete.

Ellis is charged in the murder of Julian Wood, who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmstead.

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to the grocery store where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her 3-year-old son, Julian, in a cart.

Investigators say Wood was returning to her car when Ellis ran at them with a knife and stabbed the child. When Margot tried to pull the child to safety, Ellis allegedly stabbed her as well. Margot was injured but survived the attack. Authorities have said they believe the victims were randomly targeted.

Last month, Ellis was in court for her arraignment, which was forced to restart multiple times due to her behavior. Ellis was seen giggling as the judge read the indictment.

Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.