Bionca Ellis Apologizes for Killing 3-Year-Old, Learns Fate at Sentencing

Bionca Ellis speaks at her sentencing saying, 'I just want to say I apologize for what I did,' before being handed down the maximum sentence during an emotional hearing for the murder of three-year-old Julian Wood. (10/27/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Bionca Ellis speaks at her sentencing

Bionca Ellis Apologizes for Killing 3-Year-Old, Learns Fate at Sentencing

Jared and Margot Wood

Julian Wood's Mother: 'I Hate You With Every Fiber of My Being'

Parise Larry verdict

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defendant Parise Larry Jr. takes the stand

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Defendant Parise Larry Takes Stand

Bionca Ellis verdict

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

breaking the rules of witness sequestration

Daisy Link's Mom, Sister Questioned Over Alleged Sequestration Violations

Anna Faraglia presents the prosecution rebuttal

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Bionca Ellis' defense emphasizes the insanity defense

Bionca Ellis' Defense Emphasizes Insanity Defense During Closing Argument

Jillian Piteo presents the State's closing argument

State: 'Hold [Bionca Ellis] Accountable For What She Did to That Child'

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West testifies

Psychiatrist: Ellis Had Severe Mental Illness During Fatal Stabbing

Dr. Testa said Ellis has schizophrenia, was hospitalized many times for refusing medication, and showed bizarre responses during evaluation.

Psychiatrist: Bionca Ellis Has Schizophrenia, History of Hospitalizations

Angela Reyes testifies in the case against Parise Larry

Neighbor: Larry Called Me After the Shooting, Said 'I Did Something Bad'

MORE VIDEOS