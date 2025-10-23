Bionca Ellis to be sentenced for murder of 3-year-old Julian Wood

CLEVELAND (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — An Ohio woman convicted of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old boy outside a grocery store faces sentencing Monday.

Earlier this month, Bionca Ellis was convicted of 10 felony charges, including murder and attempted murder, in the June 2024 death of Julian Wood. She faces a life sentence at her sentencing hearing.

According to testimony at trial, Ellis stole two knives from a Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her son, Julian, in a cart.

MORE | OH v. Bionca Ellis: Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial

Surveillance video showed Ellis following the mother and son as they left the grocery store.

The attack unfolded as Margot was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot. Margot testified she had parked facing forward and was opening her trunk when she turned to her right and saw Ellis approaching.

Margot said she tried to protect her son by pushing him back in the cart, but Ellis stabbed the back of the car’s trunk first. In fear, Margot pushed the cart over, but Ellis came at them again and repeatedly stabbed the child. Margot was also injured but survived the attack.

The defense acknowledged that Ellis committed the acts but argued she was insane at the time due to her schizophrenia diagnosis and being off her medication.

Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.