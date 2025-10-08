Margot Wood breaks down recounting attack that killed son Julian

CLEVELAND (Court TV) — Margot Wood fought back tears as she described the horrific moment a stranger approached her and her 3-year-old son Julian with a knife outside a North Olmsted grocery store, ultimately killing the toddler in what authorities say was a random attack.

Wood took the stand as the prosecution’s 13th witness in the murder trial of Bionca Ellis, who faces 10 felony charges, including aggravated murder and attempted murder, in Julian’s June 2024 death. Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Wood, a mother of three, had planned to go to Giant Eagle with her mother, Julian and her baby daughter. When the baby fell asleep, Wood decided to take only Julian to the store.

“He helped me pick them out,” Wood said through tears, describing how Julian assisted her in selecting flower baskets outside the store before they went to self-checkout.

Wood testified that she noticed nothing unusual during their shopping trip. Julian remained seated in the shopping cart throughout their time in the store, and no one approached or spoke to them.

The attack unfolded as Wood was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot. She had parked facing forward and was opening her trunk when she turned to her right and saw Ellis approaching.

“I saw her coming walking towards us, and she had a knife in her hand,” Wood said, breaking down as she recounted the attack.

Wood said she tried to protect her son by pushing him back in the cart, but Ellis stabbed the back of the car’s trunk first. In fear, Wood pushed the cart over, but Ellis came at them again.

“She stabbed him in the side of his face and then she stabbed him again,” Wood said, pausing frequently to cry during her testimony.

The attack continued as Ellis stabbed Julian in the back, causing the toddler to cry out. Wood described grabbing her son from the cart and seeing blood on his hands.

“I said, ‘Are you okay?’ and blood came out of the side of his mouth,” Wood testified.

During the attack, Ellis also stabbed Wood in the top of her shoulder. Wood was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she received four stitches and has a permanent scar.

Wood testified that she and Julian were taken to separate rooms at the hospital, where she was later notified of her son’s death. Police officers remained with the family throughout their hospital stay.

The mother emphasized that her family had no prior connection to Ellis and had never seen her before the attack.

According to previous testimony and evidence presented in the trial, Ellis had visited a police station earlier that day, then went to a Volunteers of America store where she stole two knives. Surveillance video showed Ellis testing the knives by hitting them against concrete pillars before walking to the Giant Eagle store next door.

Witnesses testified that Ellis followed Wood and Julian through the store and out to the parking lot, where she carried out the attack before walking away “nonchalantly” with the bloody knife still in her hand.

The defense has acknowledged that Ellis committed the acts but argues she was insane at the time due to her schizophrenia diagnosis and being off her medication.

Wood’s testimony concluded without cross-examination from the defense.

