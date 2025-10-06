OH v. Bionca Ellis: Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — An Ohio woman accused of murdering a 3-year-old boy outside a grocery store is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Bionca Ellis is facing 10 felony charges, including murder and attempted murder, in the June 2024 death of Julian Wood. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from a Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her son, Julian, in a cart.

Investigators say Margot was returning to her car when Ellis ran at them with a knife and stabbed the child. When Margot tried to pull Julian to safety, Ellis allegedly stabbed her as well. Margot was injured but survived the attack. Authorities have said they believe the mother and son were randomly targeted.

In Sept. 2024, a judge ruled Ellis was incompetent to stand trial after her attorneys pointed to her strange behavior in court and said her mental state made her unable to participate in her defense. She was deemed competent after five months of treatment.

Opening statements are expected on Tuesday, Oct. 7.