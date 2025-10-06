OH v. Bionca Ellis: Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial

Posted at 9:24 AM, October 6, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Cleveland Scripps News Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — An Ohio woman accused of murdering a 3-year-old boy outside a grocery store is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Bionca Ellis is facing 10 felony charges, including murder and attempted murder, in the June 2024 death of Julian Wood. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

woman appears in court

Bionca Ellis appears in court Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Scripps News Cleveland)

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from a Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her son, Julian, in a cart.

Investigators say Margot was returning to her car when Ellis ran at them with a knife and stabbed the child. When Margot tried to pull Julian to safety, Ellis allegedly stabbed her as well. Margot was injured but survived the attack. Authorities have said they believe the mother and son were randomly targeted.

In Sept. 2024, a judge ruled Ellis was incompetent to stand trial after her attorneys pointed to her strange behavior in court and said her mental state made her unable to participate in her defense. She was deemed competent after five months of treatment.

Opening statements are expected on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

More In:

Related Stories

memorial for Julian Wood

Bionca Ellis deemed competent to stand trial in death of Julian Wood

Bionca Ellis faces 10 felony charges for the stabbing death of three-year-old Julian Wood, who was killed in a grocery store parking lot. More

bionca ellis appears in court

Court records: Bionca Ellis deemed incompetent to stand trial

Bionca Ellis, accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. More

Bionca Ellis
play button

Pretrial Hearing Scheduled for Tuesday for Bionca Ellis

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Bionca Ellis, who is charged in the murder of 3-year-old Julian Wood. More

TOP STORIES

Jose Soto-Escalera appears in court
Karen Read appears in court