Bodycam Video After Bionca Ellis' Arrest for Alleged Fatal Stabbing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sgt. Nick Gorbulja, one of the first officers to respond to the scene where Bionca Ellis allegedly stabbed and killed three-year-old Julian Wood, takes the stand and walks jurors through bodycam footage after Ellis' arrest. (10/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?