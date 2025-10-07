Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Defense attorney Fernando Mack delivers his opening statement in the case against Bionca Ellis, who is accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy and his mother, killing the boy. Mack argued that Ellis was in a psychotic state at the time. (10/6/25) MORE

Brian Walshe Must Undergo Mental Health Evaluation, Postponing His Trial

Daniel Stearns stands as the verdict is announced in his murder trial.

Scattered Remains Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

OH v. Bionca Ellis: Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial

Prosecutor Samantha Barrett delivers her rebuttal in the case against Daniel Stearns.

Prosecutor: Stearns' Lies Prove Murder, Suicide Theory 'Unreasonable'

Defense attorney Bradford Fisher delivers his closing argument in the case against Daniel Stearns

Defense: No Evidence Stearns Murdered Howery, She May Have Killed Herself

Prosecutor Samantha Barrett delivers her closing argument

Prosecutor: Stearns Searched for Violent Videos Before Killing Girlfriend

Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Attorney Tells Judge: 'He's An Idiot'

Sex & Murder in Amish Country: Defense Tries to Get Confession Tossed

Samuel Hochstetler takes the stand

Amish Defendant Samuel Hochstetler Takes Stand in Pretrial Hearing

Darriynn Brown Pleads Guilty to Killing Cash Gernon, Sentenced to Life

