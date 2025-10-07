Bionca Ellis Seen on Store Surveillance Video Prior to Fatal Stabbing

Det. Manuel Roman recalled responding to a call that someone was stabbing patrons at a Giant Eagle grocery store. The detective walked jurors through surveillance video of Bionca Ellis at the store prior to the fatal stabbing. (10/7/25) MORE

Insanity Defense, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Bionca Ellis arrest before fatal stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest a Week Before Fatal Toddler Stabbing

BIonca Ellis arrest vid

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest, Accused of Stabbing Toddler to Death

Bodycam footage of Bionca Ellis stabbing

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Bodycam Footage From Responding Officers

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

Woman talks to police on bodycam

Amish Mom Charged With Murder Says God Told Her To Throw Son In The Lake

Lindsay Clancy appears at hearing

Lindsay Clancy Appears Remotely At Pretrial Hearing

pencil drawing

Witness: Morgan Geyser Sent Drawings, Postcards That Were Sold

Young woman with glasses and a sweater and a collared shirt

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Could Be Released Next Month

psychologist testifies via zoom

Psychologist: Morgan Geyser Identifies as Transgender Male

Don Malarcik talks about Sydney Powell,. video of sydney powell in court in split box

Sydney Powell Wins New Murder Trial: What's Next?

photo of kids and mom

Trial Date Set for Mom Accused of Murdering Three Young Kids

