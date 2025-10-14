Bionca Ellis' Defense Emphasizes Insanity Defense During Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Bionca Ellis' defense emphasizes the insanity defense during their closing argument in her trial. Ellis, who stabbed and killed Julian Wood and stabbed his mother, Margot Wood, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. (10/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?