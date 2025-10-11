v2v burn pile murder

Psychiatrist: Ellis Had Severe Mental Illness During Fatal Stabbing

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West testified that Bionca Ellis suffered from severe schizophrenia during the stabbing. She said Ellis heard voices telling her to "kill someone or kill herself" and had no logical reason for the attack. (10/10/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Insanity Defense, Murder & Mayhem

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West testifies

Psychiatrist: Ellis Had Severe Mental Illness During Fatal Stabbing

Dr. Testa said Ellis has schizophrenia, was hospitalized many times for refusing medication, and showed bizarre responses during evaluation.

Psychiatrist: Bionca Ellis Has Schizophrenia, History of Hospitalizations

Knife Det. collected at the Ellis crime scene

Detective: Cut to 3-Year-Old Julian's Back Was So Deep it Sliced His Lung

bloody shirt

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Jury Sees Knives, Bloody Clothes

daily trial wrap graphic

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Bodycam video after Bionca Ellis arrest

Bodycam Video After Bionca Ellis' Arrest for Alleged Fatal Stabbing

Bionca Ellis sits in court

'She Stabbed Him In The Back': Julian Woods' Mother Tearfully Describes Attack

surveillance video of Bionca Ellis at the store prior to the fatal stabbing.

Bionca Ellis Seen on Store Surveillance Video Prior to Fatal Stabbing

Bionca Ellis arrest before fatal stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest a Week Before Fatal Toddler Stabbing

BIonca Ellis arrest vid

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest, Accused of Stabbing Toddler to Death

Bodycam footage of Bionca Ellis stabbing

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Bodycam Footage From Responding Officers

