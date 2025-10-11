Psychiatrist: Ellis Had Severe Mental Illness During Fatal Stabbing

- Watch Live
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West testified that Bionca Ellis suffered from severe schizophrenia during the stabbing. She said Ellis heard voices telling her to "kill someone or kill herself" and had no logical reason for the attack. (10/10/25) MORE
