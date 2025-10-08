Eyewitness to Stabbing: 'I'll Never Get [the Screaming] Out of My Head'

Travis Bush said he watched as Bionca Ellis stabbed 3-year-old Julian Wood multiple times, killing him in the parking lot. Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. (10/8/25) MORE

'She Stabbed Him In The Back': Julian Woods' Mother Tearfully Describes Attack

Eyewitness to Stabbing: 'I'll Never Get [the Screaming] Out of My Head'

Bionca Ellis Seen on Store Surveillance Video Prior to Fatal Stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest a Week Before Fatal Toddler Stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest, Accused of Stabbing Toddler to Death

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Bodycam Footage From Responding Officers

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

Amish Mom Charged With Murder Says God Told Her To Throw Son In The Lake

Lindsay Clancy Appears Remotely At Pretrial Hearing

Witness: Morgan Geyser Sent Drawings, Postcards That Were Sold

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Could Be Released Next Month

Psychologist: Morgan Geyser Identifies as Transgender Male

