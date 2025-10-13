Bionca Ellis Seen In Video From Mental Health Evaluation

In a videotaped evaluation, Bionca Ellis told psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Noffsinger that she knew it was wrong to stab people. Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering 3-year-old Julian Wood. (10/13/25) MORE

doctor testifies in court

Psychiatrist: Bionca Ellis 'Felt Rage' When She Stabbed Julian Wood

Bionca Ellis interview

Bionca Ellis Seen In Video From Mental Health Evaluation

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West testifies

Psychiatrist: Ellis Had Severe Mental Illness During Fatal Stabbing

Dr. Testa said Ellis has schizophrenia, was hospitalized many times for refusing medication, and showed bizarre responses during evaluation.

Psychiatrist: Bionca Ellis Has Schizophrenia, History of Hospitalizations

Knife Det. collected at the Ellis crime scene

Detective: Cut to 3-Year-Old Julian's Back Was So Deep it Sliced His Lung

bloody shirt

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Jury Sees Knives, Bloody Clothes

daily trial wrap graphic

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Bodycam video after Bionca Ellis arrest

Bodycam Video After Bionca Ellis' Arrest for Alleged Fatal Stabbing

Bionca Ellis sits in court

'She Stabbed Him In The Back': Julian Woods' Mother Tearfully Describes Attack

surveillance video of Bionca Ellis at the store prior to the fatal stabbing.

Bionca Ellis Seen on Store Surveillance Video Prior to Fatal Stabbing

Bionca Ellis arrest before fatal stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest a Week Before Fatal Toddler Stabbing

BIonca Ellis arrest vid

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest, Accused of Stabbing Toddler to Death

