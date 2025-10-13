Bionca Ellis Seen In Video From Mental Health Evaluation

- Watch Live
In a videotaped evaluation, Bionca Ellis told psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Noffsinger that she knew it was wrong to stab people. Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering 3-year-old Julian Wood. (10/13/25) MORE
