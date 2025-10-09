Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Emotional testimony from an eyewitness to the deadly attack, and Julian Wood's mother offers her tearful recount of losing her son. Bionca Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing attack that killed Julian. MORE

Insanity Defense, Murder & Mayhem, Trial Recaps

Latest Videos

daily trial wrap graphic

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

jury sees evidence photo

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Day 5 Highlights

daily trial wrap graphic

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

daily trial recap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Daily trial recap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Samantha Krebs trial wrap graphic

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Donna Adelson Day 8 Recap

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Adelson daily wrap graphic

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic for Donna Adelson

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Adelson wrap day 1

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Kassotis daily wrap graphic

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

MORE VIDEOS