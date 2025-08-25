Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Donna Adelson's murder trial got off to an explosive start after opening statements with testimony from Luis Rivera, the convicted hitman who killed Dan Markel. Adelson is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire of Markel. (8/25/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire, Trial Recaps ,

