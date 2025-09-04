Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

- Watch Live
Linda Bailey, a family and marital law expert took the stand, as did Donna Adelson's former attorney, Marissel Descalzo as Adelson ultimately made the decision not to take the stand in her own defense in her murder trial. (9/4/25) MORE
