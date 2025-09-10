Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Samantha Krebs took the stand in her own defense, denying that she murdered victim Joey Carnot but conceding they had addiction problems. Witnesses say Krebs stabbed the victim, kissed him and left him to die. (9/10/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Trial Recaps

Latest Videos

kathryn restelli in court

Kathryn Restelli Sentenced in Family Plot Murder Case

Samantha Krebs trial wrap graphic

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

charlie adelson transport video

'My Man!' Charlie Adelson Thanks Transporters for Wendy's

Kathryn Restelli

Wife Who Lured Husband to Utah to Kill Him Gets 1-15 Years in Prison

Samantha Krebs o the stand

Samantha Krebs Firmly Denies Stabbing Joey Carnot Amid Chaotic Night

Defendant Samantha Krebs on the stand

Samantha Krebs Details Meth Addiction, Turbulent Romance with Joey Carnot

Wendi Adelson on the stand

Judge Ashley: Does Wendi Adelson Know More Than She's Letting On?

Members of the different families got into a courthouse scuffle after openings in the Suni Bell case.

The Murder of Suni Bell: Families Involved in Courthouse Scuffle

Samantha Krebs call with police

Samantha Krebs' Call With Police: 'Is He (Joey Carnot) Okay?'

911 call Samantha Krebs stabbing

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Jury Hears 911 Call After Victim Fatally Stabbed

five men charged in murder of suni bell

Defense Says 'Story is in the Details' in Suni Bell Murder Case

MORE VIDEOS