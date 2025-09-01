WI v. Samantha Krebs: Kiss and Kill Murder Trial

APPLETON, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of murdering her boyfriend.

Samantha Krebs, 40, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the chest and instructing a witness to tell police he killed himself.

Krebs was issued a $1 million bond for the July 18, 2024, stabbing of a man identified in court documents as J.J.C., whom Krebs referred to as her fiancé and boyfriend.

According to Appleton Police, officers responded to an apartment complex where they found the victim on the kitchen floor with a stab wound to his left rib area.

A witness who arrived after the stabbing told first responders that Krebs instructed him to tell police that J.J.C. had stabbed himself. The witness reported that Krebs kissed the victim, told him she loved him, and then left the scene before police arrived.

During their investigation, police found a green binder on Krebs’ bed at an apartment where she was staying after the incident. Investigators described the binder as containing a “play-by-play” of the events from Krebs’ perspective, indicating the couple had fought that night. The notes said that when the author went to leave the apartment, J.J.C. made a comment that “he would stab himself and make it look like she did it if she left.”

At a preliminary hearing, a police officer testified that two of J.J.C.’s former coworkers called him in the week following his death to report that his “fiancée” had threatened to stab and kill him multiple times.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.