Krebs Case Detective: No Blood Found on Buzzer, Light Switch, Door

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lead Detective Matt Kuether emphasized the lack of blood on home entry points, called Krebs' timeline into dispute, and reviewed audio evidence from a Facebook call believed to be the final missed call to John Pfeffer. (9/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?