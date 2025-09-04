Kiss & Kill Murder Trial: Jury Hears Moments Before 911 Call

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Samantha Krebs is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend. On the second day of trial, the jury heard an audio recording from a surveillance video that captured the moments before the 911 call was placed. (9/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?