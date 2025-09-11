Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After more than five and a half hours of jury deliberations the jury reaches a verdict in Samantha Krebs' murder trial, where she is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Joey Carnot, in the chest. (9/ MORE
Do you want to continue watching?