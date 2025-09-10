Samantha Krebs Firmly Denies Stabbing Joey Carnot Amid Chaotic Night

- Watch Live
Samantha Krebs recounted the day Joey Carnot died: After a sleepless and meth-fueled night, he grew paranoid and delusional, demanded Krebs' drugs, and threatened suicide. Krebs concluded her direct testimony by firmly denying the stabbing. (9/9/25) MORE
