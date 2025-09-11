State Rebuttal: 'Mental Health Issues Does Not Make Joey Carnot Suicidal'

Mindy Tempelis presents the prosecution rebuttal saying, just because Joey Carnot has mental health issues that 'does not make him (Joey Carnot) suicidal.' Samantha Krebs allegedly stabbed Carnot in the chest. (9/11/25) MORE

