Police: Woman killed boyfriend, kissed him and apologized before leaving

APPLETON, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is accused of murdering her boyfriend and then asking her friends to lie and tell police that he killed himself.

Samantha Krebs, 38, was ordered to be held on a $1 million cash bond on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of her boyfriend, identified in court documents as J.J.C. Police were called to the victim’s apartment on July 18 for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Inside the apartment were two witnesses, identified as J.R.P. and his girlfriend, C.L.C, who were trying to provide lifesaving aid to J.J.C. They told investigators that the victim’s girlfriend had been in the apartment when they arrived, but that she had left. Describing the scene upon entering, J.R.P. said that J.J.C. was bleeding on the floor in the kitchen, and Krebs “looked me dead in the eye and she said, ‘Just tell the police he stabbed himself.’ … And I said, ah, you gotta get out of here, you gotta go, you gotta get the (expletive) out of here … and she did.”

C.L.C. confirmed hearing the conversation and further said, “Samantha kissed J.J.C. before she left and said she was sorry and that she loved him.” C.L.C. told police that she “110%” believed Krebs stabbed the victim and that J.R.P. told her Krebs “has an extensive record for this kind of behavior.”

Investigators spoke to two people who had previously worked with the victim, who reported that Krebs had previously threatened to stab him. One said that Krebs once cut up all of J.J.C.’s clothing and described the victim as fearful of Krebs.

When police took Krebs into custody, she alternately referred to J.J.C. as her boyfriend and her fiancé and told investigators that he had killed himself.

“At one point Samantha made the statement ‘I just watched my fiancé kill himself, and now I’m being arrested,'” Police said in court documents reviewed by Court TV. “It should be noted that initially Samantha had stated that her fiancé had stabbed himself and she found out that he had died from the newspaper. Now she made the statement that she had watched her fiancé kill himself.”

Krebs was arrested while staying at a friend’s apartment. When police searched the apartment they found several handwritten notes in a binder that said things like, “Call CPS after Sam tells o” and “Get statements/cop to testify.” The papers also included a handwritten version of events in which J.J.C. is described as being delusional and manic and threatening to “stab himself and make it look like I did it if I left.”

Krebs remains behind bars, according to jail records reviewed by Court TV. She is next due in court for a hearing on Oct. 7.