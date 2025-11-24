Samantha Krebs faces sentencing for boyfriend’s stabbing death

APPLETON, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman faces a sentence of life in prison after she was convicted of killing her boyfriend.

Samantha Krebs, 40, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Joey Carnot, who was stabbed to death on July 18, 2024.

While Krebs denied attacking the victim, a jury found that she stabbed Carnot and then told a witness to tell officers that he had stabbed himself. That witness reported seeing Krebs kiss the victim and tell him she loved him before leaving the scene.

While prosecutors suggested the victim was making plans for the future and fighting an addiction relapse in the moments before his death, Krebs’ defense portrayed him as suicidal and suggested that the lethal wounds were self-inflicted.

Krebs took the stand in her own defense at trial, saying that she was looking forward to marrying the victim and becoming a stepmother to his young son. She admitted under cross-examination that she was using methamphetamine on the day of the stabbing.

Krebs’ $1 million bond was immediately revoked after her conviction. In Wisconsin, first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.