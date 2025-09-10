State: 'Your Fiancé Is Bleeding, Dying on the Kitchen Floor and You Leave'

Samantha Krebs, who is accused of stabbing Joey Carnot to death faces cross-examination, with the State saying, 'Your fiancé, the person you're supposed to marry... is bleeding out and dying on the kitchen floor and you leave.' (9/10/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

4-year-old Suni Bell in a floral romper

Suni Bell's Mom Recalls Final Moments: "She Just Kept Saying 'Mommy' "

kathryn restelli in court

Kathryn Restelli Sentenced in Family Plot Murder Case

Samantha Krebs trial wrap graphic

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

charlie adelson transport video

'My Man!' Charlie Adelson Thanks Transporters for Wendy's

Kathryn Restelli

Wife Who Lured Husband to Utah to Kill Him Gets 1-15 Years in Prison

Samantha Krebs o the stand

Samantha Krebs Firmly Denies Stabbing Joey Carnot Amid Chaotic Night

Defendant Samantha Krebs on the stand

Samantha Krebs Details Meth Addiction, Turbulent Romance with Joey Carnot

Wendi Adelson on the stand

Judge Ashley: Does Wendi Adelson Know More Than She's Letting On?

Members of the different families got into a courthouse scuffle after openings in the Suni Bell case.

The Murder of Suni Bell: Families Involved in Courthouse Scuffle

Samantha Krebs call with police

Samantha Krebs' Call With Police: 'Is He (Joey Carnot) Okay?'

911 call Samantha Krebs stabbing

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Jury Hears 911 Call After Victim Fatally Stabbed

MORE VIDEOS