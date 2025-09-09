WI v. Krebs: M.E. Can't Say Whether Joey's Stab Wound Was Self-Inflicted

- Watch Live
Defendant Samantha Krebs' friend told police that Krebs instructed him to tell police Joey killed himself. The medical examiner later determined cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest, but couldn't say what the manner of death was. (9/8/25) MORE
