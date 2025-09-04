Kiss and Tell Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Outagamie County DA Mindy Tempelis delivers her opening in Wisconsin v. Samantha Krebs. Krebs is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend. Witnesses said she kissed him, stabbed him, apologized, left, and later claimed he killed himself. (9/3/25) MORE

Check Out Bryan Kohberger's Fridge and the Creepy Card His Mom Sent Him

University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling

Cause of Death Undetermined For Baby Found Dead in Cheerleader's Closet

suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Advanced DNA Allowed in Rex Heuermann's Trial

Defense attorney Stephanie Rock delivers her opening statement.

Kiss and Tell Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam

Preliminary Hearing for OnlyFans Model in Fatal Fetish Murder Trial

Donna Adelson and her defense team at the defense table.

Defense Rests in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Donna Adelson stands in court

Donna Adelson Begs For More Time to Decide If She'll Testify

Samantha Krebs jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Kiss and Kill Murder Trial

Kristin Adamson

Family Lawyer Says Dan Markel’s Post-Divorce Filings Were Personal, Hostile

Laken Snelling

Police: University of Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling Hid Dead Infant

Barry Morphew at bond hearing

Judge Refuses to Lower Barry Morphew's $3M Bond

