Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Jury Sees Knives, Bloody Clothes

Photos of knives and Julian Wood's bloody clothes were shown to the jury as Bionca Ellis stands trial for the murder of the 3-year-old boy. Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. (10/9/25) MORE

Donna Adelson To Be Sentenced Monday

'Toxic Relationship' Murder: Deputy Details Finding Alleged Murder Weapon

Neighbor: Victim Pedro Jimenez was 'Running, Stumbling and Falling' on Video

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Sgt. Questioned About Missing Video

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Bodycam Video After Bionca Ellis' Arrest for Alleged Fatal Stabbing

Detective Details Evidence of Bullet Strikes at Crime Scene

'She Stabbed Him In The Back': Julian Woods' Mother Tearfully Describes Attack

Taylor Schabusiness Pleads No Contest To Reduced Charge in Plea Agreement

Taylor Schabusiness Pleads No Contest In Prison Attack Case

D4vd Hires Attorney Amid Investigation Into Teen's Body Found in Tesla

