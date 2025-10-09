Psychiatrist: Bionca Ellis Has Schizophrenia, History of Hospitalizations

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Megan Testa said that Ellis has schizophrenia, was hospitalized many times for refusing medication, and showed bizarre responses during evaluation including sitting naked in a jail cell and talking about dinosaurs. (10/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?